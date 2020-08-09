Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddaramaiah targets Yediyurappa govt over flood management

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday put several questions to the BS Yediyurappa-led government over the alleged failure to manage the flood situation in the state.

ANI | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:04 IST
Siddaramaiah targets Yediyurappa govt over flood management
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday put several questions to the BS Yediyurappa-led government over the alleged failure to manage the flood situation in the state. The former CM said in several tweets that he had warned the government about the flood situation a month ago, but there was no response.

"The failure of state government to provide relief for the damage in last year's flood has aggravated the condition of this year's flood. I had warned ministers a month ago about it but as usual, there was no response," he said. Targeting Deputy CM Govind Karjol, the former CM asked, "How many roads and bridges were damaged? And how many of them have been repaired? How much was spent on this? Will you give the answer at least now Mr @GovindKarjol."

He then asked Minister of Housing V Somanna, "How many houses were damaged? How many new houses were built? How many houses get flooded every year? How many people are in shelter homes? Will you answer Mr @ShriVSomanna ?" His question to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar was, "How many govt school buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired and reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? Where is the data Mr @nimmasuresh?"

Targeting Minister of Women, Child Development Shashikala Jolle he asked, "How many anganwadi buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired and reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? Smt @ShashikalaJolle , where is the reply for these?" Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government has swung into action to ensure the safety of people.

"The situation is challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides. The government and the concerned administration have swung into action, reaching out to all the affected people and rescuing people to ensure their safety. The required financial assistance has been provided to respective districts," Narayan said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

One killed as van overturns

A van driver was killed when thevehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur districtof Maharashtra, police said on SundayThe deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe 35 was speedingat the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an offici...

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...

Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council GFDC, in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020