Siddaramaiah targets Yediyurappa govt over flood management

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday put several questions to the BS Yediyurappa-led government over the alleged failure to manage the flood situation in the state. The former CM said in several tweets that he had warned the government about the flood situation a month ago, but there was no response.

"The failure of state government to provide relief for the damage in last year's flood has aggravated the condition of this year's flood. I had warned ministers a month ago about it but as usual, there was no response," he said. Targeting Deputy CM Govind Karjol, the former CM asked, "How many roads and bridges were damaged? And how many of them have been repaired? How much was spent on this? Will you give the answer at least now Mr @GovindKarjol."

He then asked Minister of Housing V Somanna, "How many houses were damaged? How many new houses were built? How many houses get flooded every year? How many people are in shelter homes? Will you answer Mr @ShriVSomanna ?" His question to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar was, "How many govt school buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired and reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? Where is the data Mr @nimmasuresh?"

Targeting Minister of Women, Child Development Shashikala Jolle he asked, "How many anganwadi buildings were damaged? How many of them have been repaired and reconstructed? How many more have to be repaired? How much has been spent? Smt @ShashikalaJolle , where is the reply for these?" Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government has swung into action to ensure the safety of people.

"The situation is challenging due to excessive rains, waterlogging and landslides. The government and the concerned administration have swung into action, reaching out to all the affected people and rescuing people to ensure their safety. The required financial assistance has been provided to respective districts," Narayan said. (ANI)