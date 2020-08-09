Haryana police seize 500 kg of poppy, nearly 65 kg cannabis

The Haryana police on Sunday seized 500 kg of poppy husk and nearly 65 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) from Jind and Palwal districts respectively and arrested four persons under the NDPS Act. While the poppy husk consignment was seized from near a canal between Ujhana and Neppewala villages in Jind districts, the ‘ganja’ was seized in two different raids in Palwal district. The poppy husk consignment was seized by a team of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) of Haryana Police on a tip-off that a huge consignment of some narcotic has been kept near the canal for being sent to Punjab.

On receiving the information, the police team rushed to the spot and seized the poppy husk consignment and arrested a man, identified as Mohit, a Haryana Police spokesperson said. “Initial investigations revealed that the accused had kept the drug consignment near village Ujhana, where in-laws of his sister reside. A truck driver from Madhya Pradesh had unloaded the seized contraband. The accused was to supply the contraband to Punjab,” he said in a statement.

In Palwal district, an anti-vehicle theft team got a tip-off that two persons were heading towards village Utawar in a car along with drugs. “On receiving the information, police put up barricades and intercepted the vehicle. The search of the car led to the recovery of over 54 kg of 'ganja'. Two persons identified as Majlis and Waseem, both residents of district Nuh were arrested. Initial investigations revealed that the duo had brought the consignment from Odisha to sell it Haryana,” he said. The Plawal police seized over 10 kg of ‘ganja’ in a separate case.

A Palwal CIA team recovered 10 kg 300 gram of ‘ganja’ from an Uttar Pradesh native Bishamber and arrested him. One of Bishamber’s aides, however, managed to escape during the raid.

He, however, has been identified and will be arrested soon, the police spokesperson added. Bishamber revealed to the police that he along with his aide had brought 'ganja' from a resident of Kakha village in Rajasthan.

Cases under the provisions of the NDPS Act were registered against them in different police stations. Further investigation is underway, he added..