PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:55 IST
Union minister Shekhawat slams Gehlot govt over deaths of 11 Hindu migrants from Pakistan

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday slammed the Rajasthan government over deaths of 11 members of a Hindu migrant family from Pakistan, saying the incident reflects the “working style” of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Eleven members of a Hindu migrant family from Pakistan and belonging to the Bhil community were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday

"The deaths of nearly a dozen refugees from Pakistan put a question mark on@ashokgehlot51's working style “The deceased include two men, four women and five children. One after other, very frightening incidents reflecting the deteriorating situation of the state, are coming to the fore. The government should swing into action and clear the picture," Shekhawat tweeted. One member of the migrant family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an official said in Jodhpur. "But he claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night," said Jodhpur’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat. "We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night," Barhat said.

