Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workload

As many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued faced by 200 of them were resolved, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said, adding that the remaining cases will be sort out after a detailed review

"Most of the problems were related to the leaves which were not granted to them even after my orders due to heavy workload and duties. Now all the SHOs have been instructed to grant them leaves so that they may attend their family functions. This would bring down the stress of police personnels and they would give a better performance," the SSP said.