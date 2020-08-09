Four killed as SUV rams into truck near Chhattisgarh's Pithora
Four people died and five were critically injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a truck parked at National Highway 53, near Pithora town in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.ANI | Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:16 IST
Four persons were killed and five seriously injured after a speeding SUV crashed into a truck parked on National Highway-53, near Pithora town in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Pithora police station in-charge NK Swarnakar confirmed the incident and said the injured are in a critical condition and have been referred to a hospital in Raipur.
"A speeding Sumo rammed into truck parked near National Highway 53 Teka in Pithora area of the district. As a result, the four persons in the Sumo were killed. Five people injured in the accident have been referred to Raipur in critical condition. The accident happened probably because the driver fell asleep while driving," the police officer said. According to the IT, the incident happened around 3 pm, while the SUV was on its way to Maharashtra. He said all the decreased are from Kolkata and were going to Maharashtra. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pithora
- Chhattisgarh
- Mahasamund
- National Highway
- Raipur
- Maharashtra
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Naxal menace: 40 kg IED recovered in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh govt extends lockdown in coronavirus-hit areas till Aug 6
Chhattisgarh's Bijapur tops Niti's aspirational districts ranking for Feb-June 2020
One CAF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh govt extends lockdown till August 6