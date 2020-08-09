Shahberi: Builder approaches police over illegal construction by real-estate firm

A builder has approached Gautam Buddh Nagar police for action against alleged illegal construction by a real-estate firm on his property in Greater Noida's Shahberi. An FIR is yet to be lodged but a probe is underway in connection with the written complaint filed on Saturday, according to the district police.

The builder has stated in his complaint that the real-estate firm forcibly occupied his residential land and illegally started construction of a building and pathways there. "When opposed, they hurled abuses at me and also got physically violent, threatening dire consequences if I approached police or court to report the matter,” the builder stated. He cited Gautam Buddh Nagar court and Allahabad High Court rulings for status quo on the property in Shahberi, a notified village under the Greater Noida Authority.

According to officials, no construction is allowed in Shahberi or any other notified area under the Greater Noida Authority without its permission. Shahberi had come under the spotlight on July 17, 2018, when two multi-storey buildings which were illegally constructed collapsed on each other, killing nine people, including two women and an infant.

Investigations by authorities found that several buildings had come up in the area illegally. Official documents accessed by PTI showed around 1,500 properties have been registered in Shahberi since the twin-building collapse. An audit report on construction quality of structures in Shahberi by IIT Delhi found that most of the buildings as unsafe and predicted their life to be 10 years, the locals had claimed.