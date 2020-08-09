10,820 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 10,820 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,27,860 in the state, State COVID19 Nodal Officer informed. According to the official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases includes 87,112 active cases, 1,38,712 recovered cases, and 2,036 deaths.

As many as 9,097 people were recovered in the last 24 hours. Out of the 97 deaths, 12 deaths have been reported in Guntur, 11 in Prakasam, 10 each in Chittoor, West Godavari, eight each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Srikakulam, seven in Kurnool, six each in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, four each in Krishna, Nellore and three in Vizianagaram district.

India on Sunday achieved a grim milestone after recording the highest single-day spike of 64,399 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 861 deaths were reported in the country, taking the cumulative toll to 43,379.With the new cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases and 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)