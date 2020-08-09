Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT formed by Kerala police to probe air crash

The Kerala police on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the Air India Express crash at nearby Karipur international airport on August 7, which killed 18 passengers, including the pilot and co-pilot.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:56 IST
SIT formed by Kerala police to probe air crash

The Kerala police on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the Air India Express crash at nearby Karipur international airport on August 7, which killed 18 passengers, including the pilot and co-pilot. The 30-member team will be headed by Malappuram Additional Superintendent of Police G Sabu, a government release said.

Police said a case has been registered under various provisions of the Aircraft Act and Indian Penal Code sections 337, 338 and 304 A, based on the statement by one of the CISF personnel who was on Airport periphery security duty near the site that day. Section 337 of IPC deals with causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others.

Section 338 deals with causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, while 304 A deals with causing death by negligence. Eighteen people were killed and scores injured when the AIEflight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the table toprunway while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

At least 14 passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express remain critical at various hospitals, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said. Till now, 49 passengers have been discharged from hospitals.

Air India Express on Sunday said that the mortal remains of the 16 passengers who lost their lives in the crash had been handed over to their families. The body of pilot-in command Deepak Vasanth was flown from Cochin to Mumbai and his funeral will take place on Tuesday, an Air India official said.

Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was cremated on Sunday at his home town in Mathura. Meanwhile, AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) has initiated the investigation into the accident with the support of Flight Safety Officials.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship

Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spains Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday. Englishman Sullivan started the day five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but his ...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50...

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros 298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.Those commitments would not be conditional on politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020