Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway museum dedicated to public by Union Minister

The museum at Hubballi, which is the headquarters of South Western Railway Zone, offers the visitors a glimpse at the rolling stock, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha cottages, theatre coach, Suruchi cafeteria, toy train, memorabilia shop, ticket-printing machine, model train run and childrens activity room, a statement said. The first eye-catching thing is the grand arch at the entrance welcoming the visitors to the bygone era.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:14 IST
Railway museum dedicated to public by Union Minister
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A railway museum depicting the evolution of advanced systems in the railways was dedicated to the public at Hubballi by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday. The museum at Hubballi, which is the headquarters of South Western Railway Zone, offers the visitors a glimpse at the rolling stock, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha cottages, theatre coach, Suruchi cafeteria, toy train, memorabilia shop, ticket-printing machine, model train run and children's activity room, a statement said.

The first eye-catching thing is the grand arch at the entrance welcoming the visitors to the bygone era. "Embellished with emblems of forerunners of South Western Railway that served this region which is Southern Mahratta Railway, Mysore, and Southern Mahratta Railway, the welcome arch beckons visitors to explore the world of railways," the statement said.

Two narrow gauge locomotives are the prime attraction. All the exhibits that run on track and are related to track such as rolling stock (engines), coach, wagon, tanker, permanent way material like rails, sleepers, level- crossing gate and signals are provided in the galleries set up amid greenery.

A narrow gauge coach, depicting unity in diversity with life-size statues of passengers from various parts of the country, is an added attraction. Two beautiful cottages, constructed in 1907, are converted into two parts of the museum - Malaprabha and Ghataprabha - named after the two rivers of the region.

The Union Minister of Railways, who dedicated the museum to the public via a video-link, said, Railways has an emotional connect with all of us. The railways has played an important role in our lives and has been witness to our personal journeys of life in different phases." Stating that Mahatma Gandhi could understand India through railways, Goyal said the railways has gone through great transformation from steam era to modern bullet trains era and the museum is a tribute to that change.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday announced that he was tested COVID-19 positive and is in home isolation. He also urged those who came in contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested.My second report came today,...

Janhvi Kapoor draws inspiration from 2020 Challenge, says 'about September' as she shares Calendar 2020

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday took the viral 2020 Challenge on Instagram and shared a quirky collage featuring a couple of Boomerangs. The Dhadak shared with her fans- an intriguing collage that showcased the nine different moods of the sta...

Tribals should take the benefit of AP govt schemes: Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing many schemes for the welfare of tribals who should take their benefit and get ahead in life, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on International Day of the Worlds Indigenous Peoples on Sun...

Golf-Home favourite Sullivan cruises to victory at English Championship

Andy Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from Spains Adrian Otaegui to lift his fourth European Tour title at the English Championship on Sunday. Englishman Sullivan started the day five shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020