246 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ludhiana, toll 10

A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Punjab's Ludhiana district in the last 24 hours, a statement from the District Public Relations Office said on Sunday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 246 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Punjab's Ludhiana district in the last 24 hours, a statement from the District Public Relations Office said on Sunday. Quoting Deputy Commissioner Varinder Singh, the statement informed that under the "Mission Fateh", the number of COVID-19 cases that are being cured in Ludhiana are increasing with each passing day.

"Sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from COVID 19. Till date, a total of 71,998 samples have been taken, out of which report of 70,579 samples has been received, of 64,960 samples is negative and report of 1,419 samples is pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 5,032, while 587 patients are related to other districts/states," he added. The statement further said that a total of 25,268 persons had been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons was 4,776.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab now has 7,486 active cases So far, 562 deaths and 14,880 recoveries have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

