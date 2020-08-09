Left Menu
Telangana Govt handling COVID-19 cases recklessly: Congress

The Telangana Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state recklessly, due to which cases are increasing, state's Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Sunday.

Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state recklessly, due to which cases are increasing, state's Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Sunday. He observed that not only Quarantine centres must be opened in both villages, zonal centres, also the state government must identify private hotels and other suitable places for a similar purpose as well.

"Coronavirus has become rampant in the State, the Government. is dealing with these issues recklessly and due to this number of cases in the state is increasing day by day. Coronavirus has spread from towns to villages, I have never seen any Government in history which focuses on the construction and demolishing of buildings at the cost of public lives," he said. On the opening of quarantine centres, he added, "Quarantine centres should be set up in villages and zonal centres. In Hyderabad Government has to identify and take control of private hotels and other suitable places and change them to quarantine centres."

Vikramarka further pointed out that while the Telangana was carved out for the betterment of lives, but attacks on Dalits have increased after the bifurcation. "We fought for a separate state for self-respect and the betterment of lives but after the bifurcation attacks on Dalits have increased drastically and Constitutional protections for the Dalits are out of the question. I will meet the President of India and Minister of Social Justice. And also lodge a complaint at the SC Commission," the CLP leader added.

Expressing concern that South Telangana will become a desert due to the projects being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, he added, "South Telangana will become a desert with the projects being undertaken by the AP government. A Congress delegation will go to Delhi and meet Union Water Resources Minister to explain the problem." (ANI)

