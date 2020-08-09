Left Menu
Tribals should take the benefit of AP govt schemes: Minister

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. . Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing many schemes for the welfare of tribals who should take their benefit and get ahead in life, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday. Suresh, who participated in an event in Prakasam district to celebrate the day, said that poverty must not be an obstacle for people to get an education.

"The state govt is implementing many schemes for tribal welfare. The tribal people should take their benefit and grow in their lives. Education makes one victorious. Poverty should not be a block for people to get an education. So our govt is encouraging tribals, particularly tribal girls to get educated. Our govt has decided to set up a Tribal University. Our government is developing infrastructure in govt schools under 'Nadu Nedu' scheme," the minister told the gathering. Meanwhile, the tribal people of Srikakulam district also celebrated the day at the camp office of minister Seediri Appalaraju. "CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is bringing reforms for the betterment of lives of tribal people," he said

The minister also explained various schemes introduced by the government for tribal welfare. (ANI)

