Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet: Official

The Kerala government had on Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaperiyar through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phased manner when the water level reaches 136 feet in view of heavy rains in Idukki.

PTI | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 10-08-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 01:18 IST
Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet late Sunday night, officials said. The Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighboring Tamil Nadu, with regard to the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam. The Kerala government had on Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaperiyar through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phased manner when the water level reaches 136 feet in view of heavy rains in Idukki. "The water level has reached 136 feet. I have talked to the Theni collector. No decision has been made as of now with regard to opening of the shutters. They have assured us that we will be informed prior to opening," Idukki district collector H Dineshan told PTI.

He said the district administration has made all arrangements to shift the people in case of any emergency. In a letter, Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta had asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart to inform the state government, 24 hours prior to opening of the shutters. "The state is receiving heavy rains, especially in the Idukki district. The water level in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar has been steadily rising. The water level, which was at 116.20 feet on August 3, reached 131.25 feet by 2 pm on August 7," Mehta said in his letter.

He also pointed out that the MeT office has issued a red alert for Saturday and Sunday in the district, indicating extreme heavy rainfall. He said currently the inflow to the dam is 13,257 cusecs of water and the outflow through the tunnel is 1,650 cusecs. In the letter sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Mehta had said that as per information provided by the Executive Engineer of MI Division at Kattappana, the surplus shutters of Tamil Nadu-controlled Periyar dam were capable of releasing 1,22,000 cusecs of water.

"We know the extent of damage when 23,000 cusecs of water were released in 2018. Hence, necessary steps should be taken to release water in a phased manner," he had added. According to information provided by the Idukki district administration, the water level at Mullaperiyar at 10 pm on August 9 was 136 feet.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Rain suspends Orioles-Nationals in sixth inning

The visiting Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals game was suspended in the top of the sixth inning Sunday. At that point, the Orioles held a 5-2 lead. The host Nationals had problems getting their tarp on the field when the rain stor...

US tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe's alarm

With confirmed coronavirus cases in the US hitting 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe. Perhaps ...

Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote- RIA

Protesters in Minsk began erecting barricades to shield themselves from law enforcement amid clashes after an election that put Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the path to claim his sixth consecutive term, RIA news agency repor...

People News Roundup: Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University post

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Jerry Falwell Jr. takes indefinite leave from Liberty University postJerry Falwell Jr., a leading evangelical ally of President Donald Trump, has taken an indefinite leave of absence from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020