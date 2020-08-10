Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches new online service to help Kiwis connect to employment support

Connected.govt.nz is a one-stop-shop for job seekers, employers and people seeking information about jobs and training from across government agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:14 IST
Govt launches new online service to help Kiwis connect to employment support
“The Government has put a major focus on investing in our people as part of our five-point plan for the economy as we deal with the 1-in-100-year shock,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Government has launched a new online, phone and onsite service to help New Zealanders connect to a range of employment support and products for workers and businesses affected by COVID-19, announced Minister of Education Chris Hipkins and Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni.

Connected.govt.nz is a one-stop-shop for job seekers, employers and people seeking information about jobs and training from across government agencies. It is an online portal that connects people to the support and advice they need across all government agencies that offer products and services relevant to the employment pipeline.

"To support the COVID-19 recovery, we've stood up an all of the government group focused on employment, education and training (EET). This is one example of the initiatives that the new group taking a co-ordinated and strategic approach to job support will be rolling out as we rebuild," said Chris Hipkins who chairs the government's Employment, Education and Training Committee.

"People have different needs as they manage the impact of COVID-19 and there is a range of different supports that need to be brought together in one place. Connected is a one-stop-shop for everyone from school leavers to employers.

"The Government has put a major focus on investing in our people as part of our five-point plan for the economy as we deal with the 1-in-100-year shock," Chris Hipkins said.

The online portal Connected is supported by a Connected phone line, 0800 264 737, and physical Connected locations initially operating in 35 of MSD's employment-focused sites around the country and the three Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Jobs and Skills Hubs.

Carmel Sepuloni said despite the impact of COVID-19, there are jobs available. There were 7,540 main benefit cancellations in July 2020 because of people moving into work, compared with 5,253 in July 2019.

"In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, the Government has created a substantial range of initiatives, alongside existing services, to help businesses stay open and to keep workers in jobs, and where this isn't possible to provide other support and training options to help people find new jobs.

"Connected is about making it easier for people looking for work or employers looking for workers to navigate the range of employment, education and training supports available. Its important people and businesses know where and how to access the support they need in the regions where they live and work.

"By investing in our people now, we're future-proofing the economy and putting New Zealand in the best position to take advantage of opportunities as we recover from the global recession caused by COVID-19," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as scores of police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.Lai,...

Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92...

Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

Shanghais benchmark share index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses, after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the worlds second-larg...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 casesAustralias second-most populous state has recorded 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the states health d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020