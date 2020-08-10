Public not allowed to venture into Cauvery river due to rising water level: Mandya deputy commissioner

The public has been prohibited to venture into the Cauvery river as a precautionary measure after water levels of the river rose, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district, M V Venkatesh said. Barricades have been put near Sri Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna Taluk to ensure the safety of the public, he said.

"The Mandya District Administration has put barricades near Sri Nimishamba Temple, near Ganjam in Srirangapatna Taluk to ensure the safety of the public in general and pilgrims and tourists in particular. The public is not allowed to venture into the Cauvery River as a precautionary measure," said M V Venkatesh. Earlier on Friday, the executive engineer of the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in the Mandya district cautioned people living in low-lying areas near the Cauvery to move to safer places as the water level was rising.

"There is a likelihood of releasing surplus water," said the executive engineer in a warning. Various parts of the state continue to reel under flood-like situations due to incessant rainfall.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of river Cauvery is slowly rising while the rainfall continued in Bhagamandala and its surrounding areas. (ANI)