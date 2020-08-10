Odisha reports 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Odisha reported 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 47,455, the State Health Department said on Monday.

The total number of cases include 15,334 active cases and 31,784 recovered cases.

Fourteen new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to 286, the State Health Department informed. (ANI)