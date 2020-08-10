Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj launches new scheme to compensate farmers for crop loss

The new scheme - Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana - will replace the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for this year only, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced here. Unlike the Centre's crop insurance scheme, farmers are not required to pay any premium under this new state government's scheme to get protection against natural risks like drought, excess or unseasonal rain this kharif season, Rupani told reporters.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:24 IST
Guj launches new scheme to compensate farmers for crop loss

The Gujarat government on Monday launched a new scheme under which farmers facing crop losses due to drought, excess rain or unseasonal rain will get compensation without collection of any premium from them. The new scheme - Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana - will replace the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for this year only, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced here.

Unlike the Centre's crop insurance scheme, farmers are not required to pay any premium under this new state government's scheme to get protection against natural risks like drought, excess or unseasonal rain this kharif season, Rupani told reporters. "Only for this year, we are replacing PMFBY with the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana because insurance firms have sought very high premium from us this time. If we approve their tender, the state government will have to pay Rs 4,500 crore towards its share," Rupani said.

The amount sought by insurance firms this year is much higher than the average yearly premium of around Rs 1,800 crore, he said. "Thus, we have decided not to accept the tender for this year and launch this scheme. Neither the state nor farmers will have to pay any premium this year. Unlike PMFBY, which protects only those farmers who pay premium, our scheme will cover all the farmers, that too with zero premium," the chief minister said.

He said farmers who have sown crops in this kharif (monsoon) season will get benefit under this scheme. The compensation will be given only if the loss of crop is more than 33 per cent either due to drought, or excess rain, or due to unseasonal rainfall, Rupani said.

A farmer is eligible to get compensation for maximum four hectares of land, he said. For crop loss between 33 and 66 per cent, a farmer will get a compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare for maximum four hectares.

For crop loss above 60 per cent, a farmer will get Rs 25,000 per hectare for maximum four hectares. Rupani clarified that apart from the compensation paid under this scheme, farmers are also eligible to get additional compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund in case of crop loss due to natural calamities.

"This new scheme will benefit all the 56 lakh farmers of the state. It is also simpler than PMFBY. We will be launching a dedicated portal so that farmers can apply online. Tribal farmers registered under the Forest Rights Act are also eligible for this scheme," the chief minister said.

Since the state government had already kept aside Rs 1,800 crore to pay the crop insurance premium, the same fund will now be utilised for this scheme, he said..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt unveils new Industrial Policy, identifies 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday unveiled its new Industrial Policy 2020-23 identifying 10 thrust areas to propel economic growth, with manufacturing as the high priority sector that would create large scale employment. The government h...

'Laal Singh Chaddha' release postponed to Christmas 2021

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, will now release on Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was ...

Young pitchers headline Twins' opener in Milwaukee

Minnesotas Randy Dobnak and Milwaukees Adrian Houser might not necessarily be household names throughout the big leagues, but they happen to be two of the better pitchers on the young 2020 season. Dobnaks task is clear Help the struggling T...

Honda Cars India begins pre-launch bookings of new Jazz

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday said it has started pre-launch bookings of its upcoming refreshed premium hatchback model, Jazz. The new Jazz can be pre-booked with an amount of Rs 21,000 at all authorised HCIL dealerships across India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020