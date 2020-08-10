COVID-19: Fine for not wearing masks increased to Rs 1,000 in Gujarat
The fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 1,000 from August 11 onwards, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:33 IST
The fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 1,000 from August 11 onwards, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday. Earlier, the fine for mask violation was Rs 500 in Gujarat which had come into effect from August 1 onwards.
"Fine for not wearing mask increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500, effective across the state from August 1," the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in July. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,147 active COVID-19 cases in the state. While 54,166 patients have been cured/discharged or migrated, the death toll stands at 2,652.
