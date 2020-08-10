Left Menu
India records highest-ever single day COVID-19 recoveries of 54,859; case fatality rate drops to 2 pc

India recorded highest-ever single day coronavirus recoveries of 54,859 in last 24 hours and the total number of recovered patients have reached 15,35,743.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:16 IST
Patients coming out of hospital in Bhopal after recovering from COVID-19 on June 1. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India recorded highest-ever single day coronavirus recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered patients has reached 15,35,743. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) informed that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to a new low of 2 percent.

Coronavirus cases in the country have reached 22,15,075 after 62,064 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386.

The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated. "With the highest-ever single day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has scaled another high of almost 70%. The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases have reduced and currently comprises only 28.66% of the total positive cases," read a release by the MOHFW.

"The coordinated efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing Case Fatality Rate. It is 2%, as on date, and steadily declining. Early identification of cases has also led to steeply falling percentage active cases," it said. The Ministry said that India has posted more than 9 lakh recoveries than the active cases- 6,34,945.

It said that the COVID-19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80 percent of the new cases.

