MP: 25-year-old SAF jawan hangs self in Shahdol

A Madhya Pradesh Special ArmedForce (SAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in the earlyhours of Monday in Shahdol district, police said

Shahdol Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla saidjawan Omkar Sharma (25) a resident of Bhind district, wasfound hanging from a tree in the police lines at around 2am

"He stayed in the police lines barracks. He wastalking to someone on the phone till late night. He was founddead later. His family has been informed," he added.