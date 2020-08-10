Woman dies after consuming toilet cleaner in Greater Noida
A 38-year-old married woman died in her apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly after consuming toilet cleaner, police said on Monday. “According to the husband, the woman had consumed the toilet cleaner two days ago and died in the early hours of Monday.PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:58 IST
A 38-year-old married woman died in her apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly after consuming toilet cleaner, police said on Monday. The incident was reported to the local Bisrakh police around 2.30 am and the woman's husband was being questioned over the "mysterious" conditions of the death, officials said.
The couple had got married around six years ago, the officials said. "According to the husband, the woman had consumed the toilet cleaner two days ago and died in the early hours of Monday. However, we have not found any evidence of her being taken to a hospital after the incident, leaving the situation mysterious," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.
The woman's parents and brother live in Pune, where they are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Once they recover, more details and their statement would be taken in the case, Aggarwal said. The body has been sent for post mortem, the police said, adding that further probe is underway.
