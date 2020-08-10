Left Menu
Uttarakhand: Rajpur to Mussoorie road blocked by uprooted trees following heavy rainfall

Following heavy rainfall in Dehradun and surrounding areas since morning, the road from Rajpur to Mussoorie was obstructed by the falling of heavy trees on Monday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:59 IST
Rajpur to Mussoorie road has been blocked by fallen trees following heavy rainfall in the area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In addition, the local people of the area are facing several problems due to the accumulation of debris in the affected areas. Vehicular movement has also become slow in the region.

At the same time, tress fell on electrical wires resulting in damage in surrounding areas, and the electricity supply of the area was disrupted. (ANI)

