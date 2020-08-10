Left Menu
One dead after altercation over pigs in Shahabad Dairy area in Delhi

One person died while another one was injured after they indulged in an altercation with three brothers over pigs in the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi, the police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One person died while another one was injured after they indulged in an altercation with three brothers over pigs in the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi, the police said on Monday. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a firing was received at Shahbad Dairy police station on the intervening nights of August 8 and 9.

"Abhishek and Ravi had an altercation with Gulab, Amit alias Mitta and Ajay (all brothers) over pigs when Gulab, Amit and Ajay attacked Abhishek and Ravi. Later, Abhishek and Ravi, who sustained bullet and stab injuries were shifted to the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital hospital in Rohini," police said in a statement. Abhishek died in the hospital, whereas Ravi is under treatment, the police said.

Accused Amit was apprehended and the weapon of offence was recovered. The remaining two accused will be nabbed soon, the police said. (ANI)

