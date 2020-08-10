Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM directs officials to bring back bodies of students from Russia

He said he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four who drowned in the Volga river. The victims were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University and died due to the 'current' in the river, he said in a statement here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:18 IST
TN CM directs officials to bring back bodies of students from Russia

Four students from Tamil Nadu pursuing medical education in Russia drowned in a river in that country and directions have been issued to bring back their remains back home at the earliest, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday. He said he has directed senior government officials to immediately get in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian embassy in Russia, and arrange for bringing back the bodies of the four who drowned in the Volga river.

The victims were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University and died due to the 'current' in the river, he said in a statement here. The four students are Mohammed Ashiq of Tiruppur district, R Vignesh (Cuddalore), Manoj Anand (Salem) and Stephen (Chennai).

The students usually go to the riverfront to refresh themselves, but this time they had gone into the river for a dip, along with seven others. One of them entered the water. On hearing his cries for help, others tried to help him. Within few minutes all the four drowned. "The senior students told us they immediately got in touch with the Russian emergency contacts," said Anand Kumar, Stephen's uncle.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, Palaniswami said he was "extremely anguished" over the news of the death of the four students on August 8. The family of Manoj Anand had petitioned Palaniswami in Salem on Sunday requesting him to take steps to bring his body back to the country.

Palaniswami said senior government officials were carrying out his instructions on coordinating with the external affairs ministry and Indian embassy in Russia, to arrange for bringing back the bodies..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire. The Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday sent a letter to the UN ...

No truth in allegations that 'darshanam' allowed for income: Tirupati Temple official

There is no truth in the criticism that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD is allowing darshanam of Lord Balaji, for the sake of income, said its Executive Officer EO Anil Kumar Singhal. Some media and social media are propagating that ...

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...

Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the worlds most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of USD 1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020