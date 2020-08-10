Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre has given in-principle approval for NIV Centre in Punjab: CMO spokesperson

Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10 requesting him to direct the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to set up the proposed centre, which would focus on addressing regional, national and global needs in virology, diagnostic, research and therapeutic evaluations to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately Rs 400 crore would be required for the centre with BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Lab) facility and an additional Rs 150 crore would be needed for the BSL-4 facility excluding the land, which would be provided by the government of Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:48 IST
Centre has given in-principle approval for NIV Centre in Punjab: CMO spokesperson

The central government has given in-principle approval for setting up a National Institute of Virology (NIV) Centre for the north zone in Punjab, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday. Currently, the NIV in Pune is the only institution in the country capable of providing well-coordinated medical and public health responses during emergencies.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had made a proposal to the central government in regard to the NIV Centre some weeks back in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcomed the approval. The NIV Centre would prove to be a milestone to boost research in the field of virology and make India future ready to predict and detect viruses at the earliest so that necessary preventive steps can be taken, he said.

Singh said that this centre would also go a long way in addressing the requirements of the northern region, including states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Union Territories of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesperson said that the Centre's letter of in-principle approval had been received by the Punjab Chief Secretary from the Secretary to the government of India’s Department of Health Research and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Prof Balram Bhargava.

He has requested the state government to identify about 25 acres of land on long lease so as to enable the ICMR to set up this prestigious centre at the earliest. Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 10 requesting him to direct the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to set up the proposed centre, which would focus on addressing regional, national and global needs in virology, diagnostic, research and therapeutic evaluations to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately Rs 400 crore would be required for the centre with BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Lab) facility and an additional Rs 150 crore would be needed for the BSL-4 facility excluding the land, which would be provided by the government of Punjab. The chief minister hoped that this centre would be instrumental in providing diagnostic support, undertake research in basic virology and build capacity in the field of virology to promote universal health coverage.

Singh also pointed out that the NIV Centre will help develop rapid and affordable quality diagnostic assays for viral diseases, besides introducing teaching courses for M.Sc Medical Virology and DM, Virology..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

China supports Hong Kong's arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

China supports the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai by Hong Kong police, state media said on Monday, stressing the need to severely punish those who collude with foreign forces to endanger national security.Lai, 71, has been one of the most...

Tendukar to virtually flag off IDBI Marathon on August 15

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will virtually flag off the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon on August 15, with over 6,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners, each running in his or her own respective c...

COVID-19 situation in Maha serious, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the COVID-19 situation in his state was serious and it accounted for 42 per cent of all deaths nationwide due to the infection. Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Assembly in the ...

Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme "cruel joke" on Bengal farmers: Guv tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the Centres PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, calling it a cruel joke and historic injustice to the 70 la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020