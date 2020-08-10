Woman with baby ends life after domestic quarrel
Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): A woman and her daughter allegedly died by suicide on Monday apparently after a quarrel with her husband over his drinking habit, police said here. Further investigations are underway, they added. PTI VVK NVG NVG.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:57 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): A woman and her daughter allegedly died by suicide on Monday apparently after a quarrel with her husband over his drinking habit, police said here. The woman with the eight-month-old girl jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building, the police said.
A native of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the woman got married to the real estate broker in 2017, they said. Further investigations are underway, they added.
PTI VVK NVG NVG.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Kurnool
- Andhra Pradesh