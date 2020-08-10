Woman with baby ends life after domestic quarrel

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): A woman and her daughter allegedly died by suicide on Monday apparently after a quarrel with her husband over his drinking habit, police said here. The woman with the eight-month-old girl jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building, the police said.

A native of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the woman got married to the real estate broker in 2017, they said. Further investigations are underway, they added.

