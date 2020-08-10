Assam's Bajali sub-division to become district: Minister

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting in which decisions like creation of two companies of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and upgradation of Bajali sub-division to a district were taken, a minister said. The Cabinet decided to upgrade Bajali sub-division to a district for which 10 officer level posts and 85 other posts would be created, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

It also gave its approval to the Assam Non-Government Education Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020, he said. A decision was taken for issuing notification on an increase in the time limit for returns, forms, assessments under Assam Value Added Tax (VAT) Act.

Implementation of Uberization (app-based bus service) scheme of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) under which 668 new buses would operate for five years was also decided at the meeting, the minister said..