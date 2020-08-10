Light to moderate rains in Pune over next 2-3 days: IMD

Light to moderate rains accompaniedby thunder and lightning are likely to occur in and aroundPune in the next two to three days, IMD officials said onMonday

They said isolated heavy rains are predicted in ghatareas in the district on Wednesday and Thursday

"In the last 24 hours, 1.3 mm rainfall was recorded inPune. The collective water storage in Warasgaon, Temghar,Panshet and Khadakwasla dams was 18 TMC (thousand millioncubic feet) on Monday morning. This is 61 per cent of totalstorage capacity," said a state irrigation official.