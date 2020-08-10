Andaman OFC project to usher new era of development for the archipelago: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the first undersea optical fibre project to provide high-speed internet to Andaman and Nicobar Islands will usher a new era of development for the archipelago

In a series of tweets, he described as a 'momentous day' for the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2,312-kilometer-long submarine optical fibre cable (OFC) connecting Port Blair, Little Andaman and Swaraj Island. Shah said the mammoth project had enormous challenges, but was completed well before its timeline. "This landmark project will usher a new era of development for the Andaman & Nicobar islands," he said

The home minister said the submarine OFC will provide high-speed telecom and broadband facilities in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at par with metro cities. "Modi govt is resolved towards its mission of Digital India and empowering its citizens with the best of modern facilities," he tweeted. The prime minister said the 2,312-kilometer-long submarine optical fibre cable from Chennai to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, laid at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore, will provide "better and cheaper connectivity".