Sachin Pilot to work in party's interests: Congress after rebel leader meets Rahul Ghandhi

Sachin Pilot to work in party's interests: Congress after rebel leader meets Rahul GhandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:33 IST
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress party and its government in the state, the Congress said on Monday after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi
The two leaders had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion", AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement. "Following this meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," the statement said
"Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," it added.
