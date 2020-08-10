Who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant Singh Rajput or his father well? asks father's lawyer

Responding to a comment by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut about a rift between Sushant Singh Rajput and his father KK Singh, his father's lawyer asked who in the Shiv Sena knew the late actor or his father so well that they confessed to him about the strained relationship? Raut had commented about the relation between Sushant and his father KK Singh on Sunday amid the controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, lawyer Vikas Singh said, "I am sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who, in Shiv Sena, knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that family relations were strained?" "Even being in relationship with Rhea, Sushant went to Patna to meet his father in May. He took his father to the village and spent some time there," said Singh adding, " If this is a bad relationship in a family, I do not know what a good relationship is."

Meanwhile, Singh also spoke on Rhea's affidavit in Supreme Court. He said, "Rhea did not have any problem with media trial when Mumbai police were questioning people associated with Bollywood every day. But now when she is a suspect because all the evidence is against her, she is worried about the media trial." "Every individual has a right to know the truth and it is the media's job to tell the truth. I do not think this baseless claim will make any difference to the hearing in the Supreme Court," Singh said.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut in his article in Saamana said Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father. Raut said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface." The Supreme Court will hear on August 11 the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer a First Information Report (FIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai.

An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father. On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai in connection with Rajput's death case. The agency also questioned Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police. The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)