Rs 4.12 cr penalty imposed

A penalty to the tune of Rs 4.12 crore has been imposed on defaulting firms for supplying goods without proper bills in the month of July in Punjab, officials said on Monday. This illegal activity came to light during checking of more than 300 vehicles by the officials of the Taxation Department of Punjab last month, they said.

Punjab Commissioner (Taxation) Nilkanth S Avhad lauded the efforts of the enforcement wing in detecting the Goods and Services Tax evasion. The penalty was imposed on firms which were engaged in supplying iron scrap, iron and steel finished goods, aluminium scrap and tobacco products, said a spokesperson of the taxation department.