Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu feeling marginalised: NC

The National Conference on Monday expressed concerns over "genuine aspirations" of the Jammu region allegedly being ignored and said it has generated a feeling of disempowerment and marginalisation among the people there "The people of Jammu have been taken for granted just for their overwhelming faith in the system that has terribly failed them -- be it employment, development or share in the welfare schemes.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:41 IST
Jammu feeling marginalised: NC

The National Conference on Monday expressed concerns over "genuine aspirations" of the Jammu region allegedly being ignored and said it has generated a feeling of disempowerment and marginalisation among the people there

"The people of Jammu have been taken for granted just for their overwhelming faith in the system that has terribly failed them -- be it employment, development or share in the welfare schemes. "This eventually has resulted in despair and desperation that, if not addressed, could prove counter-productive," National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said in an informal interaction with mediapersons here. Jammu’s interest, he alleged, has been “bartered” over the years notwithstanding the overwhelming support to the self-styled "Messiahs of the Duggarland”. "The least the Centre and the administration here can do is to go for a massive course correction as penance for the betrayal of trust of the self-respecting people," he said. He said the youth of Jammu are particularly dejected and depressed due to shrinking of jobs and apprehensions of these being further shared due to unjust domicile rules.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay

Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday. The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including...

Sports News Roundup: Palermo opens way for return; Lillard scores 51, Embiid injured in Blazers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemicHigh-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but ...

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020