Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand education minister enrols in Class 11, says 'no age limit to learning'

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday enrolled in Class 11 at a government affiliated inter-college under his Assembly constituency of Dumri saying that there is no age limit to learning and education.

ANI | Bokaro (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:47 IST
Jharkhand education minister enrols in Class 11, says 'no age limit to learning'
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday enrolled in Class 11 at a government affiliated inter-college under his Assembly constituency of Dumri saying that there is no age limit to learning and education. Mahto has studied till class 10 and now wants to continue his education. He has opted for Arts stream at Devi Mahto Smarak Inter college Navadih in Bokaro district.

On being asked why he wants to pursue an education, Mahto said, "When I was being sworn in as education minister, some people asked what a 10th pass minister would do. This is my reply to those people." "I will complete my education, attend classes while I do agricultural work and serve the people. There is no age for education and learning. I will inspire people to do everything," Mahto said.

Jagarnath Mahto had passed in 1995. On the occasion of his getting admission, Mahto said that 4,416 schools are going to open soon in Jharkhand. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Paypal executive to lead Facebook Pay

Facebook Inc named former PayPal Holdings Inc executive Stephane Kasriel to lead Facebook Pay, a company executive said on Monday. The social media giant will also create a new group to look after its payments-related initiatives, including...

Sports News Roundup: Palermo opens way for return; Lillard scores 51, Embiid injured in Blazers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemicHigh-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but ...

Oppo Watch now available in India; grab it at Amazon

HIGHLIGHTFlexible Dual-Curved DisplayWear OS by GoogleUp to 21-Day Battery LifeWorkout and Health TrackingOppos first smartwatch series, the Oppo Watch, is now available for purchase in India via Amazon. The Apple Watch look-alike features ...

Guj: Five senior IAS officers promoted as additional CS

Five senior IAS officers were on Monday promoted from the rank of principal secretary to additional chief secretary by the Gujarat government. A government notification said none of the officers, all of the 1990 batch, has been transferred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020