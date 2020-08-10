Jharkhand education minister enrols in Class 11, says 'no age limit to learning'

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday enrolled in Class 11 at a government affiliated inter-college under his Assembly constituency of Dumri saying that there is no age limit to learning and education. Mahto has studied till class 10 and now wants to continue his education. He has opted for Arts stream at Devi Mahto Smarak Inter college Navadih in Bokaro district.

On being asked why he wants to pursue an education, Mahto said, "When I was being sworn in as education minister, some people asked what a 10th pass minister would do. This is my reply to those people." "I will complete my education, attend classes while I do agricultural work and serve the people. There is no age for education and learning. I will inspire people to do everything," Mahto said.

Jagarnath Mahto had passed in 1995. On the occasion of his getting admission, Mahto said that 4,416 schools are going to open soon in Jharkhand. (ANI)