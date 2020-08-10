Hotel manager held on charges of raping Thai tourist

A 41-year woman from Thailand was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Hisar on the intervening night of August 7-8.

While one accused has been arrested, the other is still at large. The 41-year-old woman, who had a valid tourist visa, was on a visit to Hisar along with a friend, the police told ANI.

Police Inspector Manmohan said, "The woman from Thailand had come to Hisar along with a friend on August 6 and checked into a hotel. The next day, the hotel manager Gulshan and another person allegedly raped her. The manager has been arrested and produced before the court. The other person is yet to be arrested. Further probe is on." (ANI)