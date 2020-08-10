Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 151

Assam's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 151 on Monday with six more fatalities, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Karimganj and Dibrugarh districts, he said.

Assam has so recorded 58,837 coronavirus cases, while 42,325 people have recovered from the disease. Active cases in the state stood at 16,364. Officials said the recovery rate is 71.9 per cent and the rate of doubling of cases is 15.9 days.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the state is 13,18,204. Meanwhile, the state health department on Monday felicitated health workers from government and private hospitals, who came forward to donate their plasma.

"They served the sick with diligence, got infected in their line of duty, suffered, got treated, recovered, returned to their field of duty and have now returned to save more lives by donating their plasma. We are grateful to them and they are a shining example of how to serve humanity," Sarma said.