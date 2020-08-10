Left Menu
Development News Edition

MBBS student jumps off roof of AIIMS hostel, dies

A 22-year-old medical student ended his life by jumping off the roof of a hostel in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported to the police at around 6 pm. Vikas was moved to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:23 IST
MBBS student jumps off roof of AIIMS hostel, dies

A 22-year-old medical student ended his life by jumping off the roof of a hostel in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday evening, police said. The 2018 batch MBBS student, Vikas, who hailed from Bengaluru, was admitted in the psychiatry ward of the hospital. He was undergoing treatment for some mental health problem. He had taken an hours' break from the ward. He then apparently reached the roof of hostel number 19 from where he jumped, hospital sources said. The incident was reported to the police at around 6 pm.

Vikas was moved to the Trauma Centre where he was declared dead during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding further enquiry is underway.

The victim's parents have been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem on Tuesday. This is the second such incident reported at AIIMS. On July 10, a 25-year-old junior resident doctor died by reportedly jumping off the 10th floor of the doctor’s hostel at AIIMS.

The deceased, Anurag Kumar, was working at the Department of Psychiatry. He was seeking treatment for depression, police said. PTI AMP PLB SRY

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt wins easy trust vote in Manipur, Congress cries foul

The BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence in Manipur on Monday, an exercise oppsition leader O Ibobi Singh called murder of democracy, after his demand for a division was turned down by Speaker Y Khamchand. With s...

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers thrown out of ring by coronavirus

Mexicos legendary masked wrestlers have been economically body-slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with some resorting to food parcels or even underground fights to survive a ban on sporting events.Several months into the pandemic, the are...

Lebanese PM steps down after Beirut blast, public anger

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is bigger than the state. Th...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020