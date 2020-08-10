Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Ambaji temple to remain shut during annual fair

Sagale, who is also chairman of the Ambaji Devasthan Trust, said more than 25 lakh pilgrims visit the temple every year from across Gujarat and other parts of the country during the annual fair. Considering the area of Ambaji village, if 3 to 4 lakh pilgrims gather daily, there is a good chance of spread of coronavirus infection, he added..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 23:24 IST
Guj: Ambaji temple to remain shut during annual fair

In a bid to prevent coronavirus spread, Ambaji temple, a major pilgrimage spot in Gujarat, will remain closed for 12 days from August 24 onwards during a major annual religious fair, a Banaskantha district official said on Monday. The annual fair sees daily participation of 3-4 lakh devotees in a small town of Ambaji.

District Collector Sandip Sagale told reporters the temple will remain closed and no pilgrim will be allowed to participate in the "Bhadarvi Poonam Maha Mela", slated to be held between August 27 and September 2. He said all kinds of gatherings are prohibited as per the 'Unlock 3' guidelines issued by the Central government on July 27, 2020.

For the convenience of pilgrims, arrangements will be made for them to perform "Mataji's Darshan-Gabbar Darshan, Yajna Darshan" online, the collector said. Sagale, who is also chairman of the Ambaji Devasthan Trust, said more than 25 lakh pilgrims visit the temple every year from across Gujarat and other parts of the country during the annual fair.

Considering the area of Ambaji village, if 3 to 4 lakh pilgrims gather daily, there is a good chance of spread of coronavirus infection, he added..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Researchers find new potential treatment for prion diseases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt wins easy trust vote in Manipur, Congress cries foul

The BJP-led N Biren Singh government won a facile vote of confidence in Manipur on Monday, an exercise oppsition leader O Ibobi Singh called murder of democracy, after his demand for a division was turned down by Speaker Y Khamchand. With s...

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers thrown out of ring by coronavirus

Mexicos legendary masked wrestlers have been economically body-slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with some resorting to food parcels or even underground fights to survive a ban on sporting events.Several months into the pandemic, the are...

Lebanese PM steps down after Beirut blast, public anger

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job Monday in the wake of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that has triggered public outrage, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in the country is bigger than the state. Th...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 189 with 11 more fatalities

Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, pushing the death toll to 189, a state government bulletin said. A total of 531 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,786, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,849 active cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020