Property dealer found dead at home in outer Delhi

A 35-year-old property dealer, who was undergoing trial in murder cases, was found dead with a head injury at his house in outer Delhi's Narela, police said on Monday. The man, Rajeev, used to live here alone. He was previously involved in 12 cases, including two each of murder and attempt to murder, they said.

The incident was reported to police around 11 am. On reaching the spot, they found his body lying in a pool of blood with an injury on his head, the police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. "He was staying alone away from his parental house to remain in association with other criminals," he said.

Police said Rajeev was undergoing trial in the murder cases..