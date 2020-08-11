Left Menu
Family told to take wrong body from morgue; doctor suspended

The deceased's father, Ramvishal Kushwaha, said the district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) claimed his son was cremated by local body authorities.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:34 IST
In a major lapse, family members of a 22-year-old man who died in a government hospital here in Madhya Pradesh a few days back were asked to take the body of a 65-year-old man, prompting the administration to suspend a doctor on Monday. The family members protested and refused to take the body from the hospital's mortuary when they realised it was not that of the 22-year-old man.

The deceased's father, Ramvishal Kushwaha, said the district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) claimed his son was cremated by local body authorities. The suspended doctor is an assistant professor of the medical college to which the hospital is attached, officials said.

The deceased was admitted in the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Hospitals ICU ward on August 3 after initial treatment at Mauganj near here as he had severe body ache, his father Ramvishal Kushwaha told reporters on Monday. After that doctors referred him to the COVID-19 centre within the hospital and since then no information was provided about him, he alleged.

After three-four days when they tried to find out the condition of the ailing man, the doctors on August 9 informed family members that he has died and asked them to identify the body in the mortuary, Ramvishal Kushwaha said. When the bag in which the body was kept was opened, they were shocked to find that it was of a 65-year-old man but the tag on it was that of his son, he said.

Enraged over it, the family members gheraoed the offices of commissioner and superintendent of police demanding action against negligent doctors. Ramvishal Kushwaha said till date they have not been given the COVID-19 test report of his son.

Meanwhile, taking the matter seriously, the Rewa division commissioner suspended assistant professor of the government medical college, Dr Rakesh Patel, on charges of negligence in the matter, the officials said. Ramvishal Kushwaha alleged that probably hospital authorities cremated his son along with others a few days ago, but are not revealing the truth behind his death.

Though Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Yatnesh Tripathi claimed that the body was cremated by local body authorities, the family has not yet received his ashes, the distraught father said..

