Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 230 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday as 230 more people tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 3,011.

"Out of 828 samples tested, 230 new positive cases have been detected 104 each in Dimapur and Kohima, 18 in Mon and 4 in Peren district," the minister said in a tweet. A total of 146 armed forces personnel, 22 returnees and two frontline workers are among the fresh patients, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon said.

"An analysis suggests that 45.57 per cent of the total coronavirus patients in the state are security personnel, while 36.33 per cent are returnees from other states," he said. Sixty-nine people - 32 in Dimapur, 23 in Mon, 12 in Kohima and 2 in Wokha, - have been cured of the disease on Monday, he said, adding that the recovery rate in the state is 32.31 per cent.

Nagaland now has 2,027 active cases, while 973 people have recovered from the disease and eight died of it. Three patients have migrated to other states. Dimapur has the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 1,602, followed by Kohima at 700, Peren at 264, and Mon at 258.

Kiphire district continues to remain as the only infection-free district in the state.