Odisha's Common PG Entrance test to begin from Sep 30

The Higher Education Department would conduct Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 for admission into various postgraduate courses in the Odisha government-run universities and colleges. The exam will be conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), said the state government in a notice on Monday.

Aspirants can avail the online Common Application Form (CAF) on the official website of SAMS in between August 12 and 31. The examination would be held from September 30 to October 7. Applicants can avail Hall Ticket in e-space on September 20. A Statewide merit list would be published on October 25 while the admission process would be completed by November 20. Classes of PG first year would commence on December 1. (ANI)