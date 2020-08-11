Left Menu
Nearly one million stranded Indians returned, over 130 K people flown to other countries under VBM

While around one million stranded Indians have returned to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), over 130 K people have flown to various countries, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:42 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

While around one million stranded Indians have returned to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), over 130 K people have flown to various countries, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. "Nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under VBM and more than 130K have flown to various countries. Driven by the aspirations of our people, the mission continues to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded and distressed citizens," the Minister tweeted.

A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying Indian nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport on Monday."Vande Bharat Mission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far!! Another Special flight, AI 301 Sydney-Delhi sector left Sydney airport today. Thank you @dfat @airindiain @MEAIndia and @MoCA_GoI," Consulate General of India, Sydney tweeted. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. (ANI)

