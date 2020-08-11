Left Menu
Mumbai man gets stolen wallet back after 14 years

A man, who got his wallet stolen in a local train in the busy city of Mumbai in 2006, received a call after 14 years from the police saying they have found it.

Updated: 11-08-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:19 IST
Vishnu Kesalkar, Vashi Railway Police Station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A man, who got his wallet stolen in a local train in the busy city of Mumbai in 2006, received a call after 14 years from the police saying they have found it. Hemant Padalkar had lost his wallet while travelling in a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel local train in 2006, Railway Police official said.

"The wallet was found but could not be given to him as the complainant could not be located. Now, he has been located and wallet has been handed over to him," said Vishnu Kesalkar, Vashi Railway Police Station on Monday. Providing the details of the incident, the police officer said, "The wallet of complainant Pedalkar was stolen in 2006. He had complained in Vasi police station. At that time, the wallet was recovered by arresting the accused. But the complainant was not found on his address so the wallet was not handed over to him."

"Under a new program, police found the complainant and delivered the stolen wallet," the police officer said. (ANI)

