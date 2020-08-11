Left Menu
Hyderabad woman seeks govt help in inquiry into mother's death in Saudi Arabia

After the alleged death of an Indian-origin woman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, her daughter Sadeqa Begum who is a resident of Hyderabad has requested the Government of India to inquire about her death and take necessary steps to arrange her final rites.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:25 IST
Sadeqa Begum while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

After the alleged death of an Indian-origin woman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, her daughter Sadeqa Begum who is a resident of Hyderabad has requested the Government of India to inquire about her death and take necessary steps to arrange her final rites. Sadeqa Begum said that her mother, Rehana Begum, died earlier this month and she is unable to connect with her relatives in Riyadh which is why she wants the government's help. She also requested the government to make arrangements to her belongings to Hyderabad.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "I have come to know that my mother's body is in Shamashi Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. I request the Government of India to inquire into the death of my mother and take necessary steps for her burial in Saudi Arabia, and make arrangements to shift her belongings to Hyderabad." "My mother Rehana Begum of Hyderabad, Telangana married a Saudi National Fawaz Abdullah Al Qahtani, a Saudi, in 1990 after the death of her first husband Syed Khasim. I am the only daughter to my mother from her first marriage and she didn't have any children from her second marriage. Recently, on July 24, her husband also died in a road accident in Riyadh," she further said.

"Last I spoke to my mother was on July 30. Later on, July 31, when I called my mother some nurse picked up the phone and said that my mother has been admitted in a hospital. On August 1, I got a WhatsApp message that my mother has died. Since then I am trying to contact other family members but there is no response from them, and no one is responding to my calls," she added. (ANI)

