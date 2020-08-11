BJP functionary shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A Bharatiya Janata Party functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said. Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was out for a morning walk when the incident took place, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a Fist Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the local Chhaprauli police station, according to officials. Further details were awaited, the police said.