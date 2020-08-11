Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Single day COVID-19 cases dip below 55,000, recovery rate rises to 69.80 pc New Delhi: Fresh coronavirus infections in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL20 AVI-LD DGCA-AIRASIA DGCA suspends two senior executives of AirAsia India over safety violations New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two senior executives of AirAsia India for a period of three months over "safety violations", said a senior official on Tuesday.

DEL17 VIRUS-PM-CHIEF MINISTERS COVID-19 situation: PM interacts with CMs of around 10 states New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is holding consultations with chief ministers of around 10 states on the coronavirus situation. DEL18 RJ-GEHLOT Will address grievances of MLAs, says Raj CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it was his responsibility to address the grievances of MLAs. DEL15 UP-BJP-LD FUNCTIONARY BJP functionary shot dead in UP's Baghpat Baghpat (UP): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday morning, police said DEL4 RAHUL-MGNREGA Necessary to implement MGNREGA, NYAY; will boost economy: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is necessary to implement a scheme like MGNREGA and the party-proposed minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY to help those suffering due to unemployment in cities and the poor across the country. DEL21 ED-SUSHANT-QUESTIONING ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, business manager Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani and the late actor's business manager Shruti Modi in connection with a money laundering case linked to his death.

DEL10 VIRUS-VACCINE-COMMITTEE Expert committee on COVID-19 vaccine administration to meet on Wednesday New Delhi: An expert committee under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider the logistics and ethical aspects of procuring and administering the COVID-19 vaccine, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. DEL13 PREZ-NAIDU Prez Kovind lauds Naidu for completing three years as VP New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday complimented Venkaiah Naidu on completing three years of the vice presidency, saying his public conduct is always guided by an innate impulse to reach out to the last person in the queue to build an inclusive and stronger India.

DEL1 JK-SUSPECTS-ARREST Three suspected militants apprehended in J-K's Kupwara Srinagar: The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. BOM1 MH-PLANE-SATHE-STATE FUNERAL Maha govt to accord state funeral to Capt Deepak Sathe Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office said on Tuesday.

BOM2 MH-SHIVAJI-SENA Sena questions BJP's 'silence' over Shivaji statue removal Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the "silence" of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's devotees in Maharashtra BJP over the removal of his statue in Karnataka is worrying, and asked what is the use of such "fake devotion". CAL5 WB-BSF-SHOT 19-yr-old shot dead in Bengal's Coochbehar during raid by BSF personnel Kolkata: A 19-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by BSF troopers in West Bengal's Coochbehar district, along the India-Bangladesh border, police said.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-J-K-INTERNET 4G services on trial basis in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir division: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to provide 4G internet access on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15. BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex jumps over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,350 Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys amid sustained foreign fund inflow and firm cues from global markets.

FOREIGN FGN6 US-WH-TRUMP-2NDLD SHOOTING Trump abruptly escorted from press briefing after shooting near White House Washington: US President Donald Trump was abruptly evacuated by a Secret Service agent from a live press briefing in the White House after shots were fired outside the highly-secured building. By Lalit K Jha..