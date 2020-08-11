Left Menu
UP: Young woman dies in road crash, kin claim harassment by bikers led to accident

A Bullet (a Royal Enfield motorcycle) which was moving ahead of them suddenly stopped due to braking, and the two-wheeler of Sudiksha Bhati and her brother rammed into it from behind,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said. “She suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a community health centre but she died,” he said, citing preliminary information from her brother and others who witnessed the incident.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:09 IST
A 20-year-old woman died in a road crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, with her family claiming the accident happened as motorcycle-borne men were allegedly following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area here on Monday morning when Sudiksha Bhati was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger brother, a minor, they said.

They were en route to their maternal uncle’s home in Khanpur area here from their house in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri, the officials said. “There was traffic on the route. A Bullet (a Royal Enfield motorcycle) which was moving ahead of them suddenly stopped due to braking, and the two-wheeler of Sudiksha Bhati and her brother rammed into it from behind,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

“She suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a community health centre but she died,” he said, citing preliminary information from her brother and others who witnessed the incident. Her family has alleged that she was being harassed by the unidentified persons during the ride which they claimed led to the accident, prompting Bulandshahr district administration to order a probe into the matter.

“We were on a motorcycle at a speed of 30 km per hour. The men on the Bullet were riding near us and applied brakes on their vehicle suddenly... The Bullet had ‘Jat Boys’ inscribed on its number plate and its number started with UP 13,” the brother of the deceased said in a purported video that has surfaced on social media. ASP Srivastava, however, said the woman’s brother had not mentioned anything about harassment to the police at the time of the incident.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “We are enquiring into the allegations of harassment. We’ll record statements of people concerned and gather video footages. Arguments and counter-arguments will be taken into account and probe carried out as per evidence.” He also clarified that it was the younger brother of the woman and not the uncle, as being told by some people, who was riding the two-wheeler. According to the woman’s uncle, the younger brother, a minor, was riding the motorcycle without a helmet, the DM added.

He said the Bulandshahr officials are trying to contact Sudiksha’s family in Dadri, but have been unable to reach them over the phone. Officials have been sent to their home and further investigation is underway, he added..

