Left Menu
Development News Edition

AASU releases confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord

The bone of contention since the signing of the Accord was the definition of Assamese people, which the committee tried to address. On February 25, the high-level committee on the implementation of Clause 6, headed by Justice (retd) B K Sharma, had submitted the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:11 IST
AASU releases confidential report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which was a part of the Centre's high-level committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accord, on Tuesday released the confidential report, saying that the public has the right to know the contents. The AASU and another committee member Nilay Dutta, who is the advocate general of Arunachal Pradesh, addressed a press conference and said they were releasing it only because the "government is just sitting idle".

"It has been more than five months since we submitted the report but there is simply no action from the government. People are asking us daily what happened to it. We have finally decided to release it as the people have the right to know," AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said.

As per Clause 6, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. The bone of contention since the signing of the Accord was the definition of Assamese people, which the committee tried to address.

On February 25, the high-level committee on the implementation of Clause 6, headed by Justice (retd) B K Sharma, had submitted the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for handing it over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The chairman of the committee had submitted the report to the chief minister in the presence of the entire state cabinet, top government officials and journalists.

"We do not know where the report is. Is it in the chief minister's almirah or somewhere? Has it been sent to Delhi? It is not acceptable to neglect the report this way," Bhattacharya said. The report sought to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit, and also asked the government for prompt measures to seal the India-Bangladesh border.

It also suggested reservation of 80-100 per cent in Parliament seats from the state, while recommended creation of an Upper House in Assam. When asked if there will be any legal implication for making the report public, senior advocate Dutta said it will not have any repercussion.

The Union Home Ministry had in January last year formed the committee headed by retired Union Secretary M P Bezbaruah, but six of the nine members declined to be part of it, following which the panel was reconstituted on July 16, 2019 with 14 members and justice Sharma as its chairman..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon

The World Food Programme WFP will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Lebanon after last weeks blast at Beiruts port destroyed its only silo with all the private stocks held there, a United Nations report said on Tuesday.The U.N. Office fo...

U.S. appeals court to rehear ex-Trump aide Flynn's bid to end criminal case

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether a federal judge is obligated to honor the Trump administrations request to drop the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.The hear...

Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body

The Rs 1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund launched by the government will be crucial in enhancing contribution of the agriculture sector to the countrys GDP, especially at a time when it is expected to add to economic stability am...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020