COVID-19: Curtailed Independence Day celebrations in Odisha

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will not be allowed in the Independence Day celebration this year, said the Odisha Government. While issuing guidelines for the celebration, the government said that the state has limited the number of guests to around 50 to 75 people, including the COVID frontline workers.

"There will be no participation by the general public this time, only limited number of guests (around 50 to 75) may be invited to the celebration, using e-invites, including 15 to 20 COVID warriors (including doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, etc.)," read the order. The State Home Department has also directed all the district collectors and Superintendent of Police to strictly follow the guidelines to ensure the safety of guests and participants.

"As per the decision taken by the government, the national flag shall be unfurled by the Chief Guest (to be intimated separately by home department) followed by playing the national anthem," read the order. "Only one or two police contingent will participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the chief guest during the celebration and there will be no parade or march past," it added.

The order stated that it is imperative that social distancing norms, wearing masks, etc, are followed strictly by those attending the function. The venue must be well sanitised and a hand sanitiser should be available at the entrance. (ANI)